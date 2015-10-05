Instant Debate: Which team is best in college football right now?

The five teams that received first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 are basically the same schedule-wise. Two of the teams -- Baylor and Utah -- have eight games remaining, and the rest have seven, which gives them a better chance. Among those five teams, Baylor has the most returning starters from last season (18), and TCU has the least (15). With that said, the team I like the best is TCU, because it ends the season with Baylor at home. The Horned Frogs also play West Virginia at home. They play at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, which are two tough road games. Of TCU's 15 returning starters, 10 are on offense, including the quarterback. I also have to go with the team that has the best quarterback, and I think Trevone Boykin is the best quarterback among the teams earning first-place votes. I don't think Ohio State has an established starting quarterback, Texas A&M and Baylor have first-year starters, and Utah's Travis Wilson has played better than expected. With Boykin running that offense, TCU has the best chance of ending up No. 1 at the end of the year among those five teams.