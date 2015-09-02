Instant Debate: Which team could be surprise playoff contender?

Published: Sep 02, 2015 at 07:11 AM
Thomas-Justin-150902-TOS.jpg

CFB 24/7's panel of experts has already unveiled predictions for the teams that will make the College Football Playoff this season. What about sleepers for the playoff? We asked our panel to select a team with the best chance of being a surprise playoff contender in 2015. Here are their answers.

  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • ASU a promising darkhorse

Arizona State is my pick to be a College Football Playoff surprise contender. The Sun Devils return 16 starters from last season; seven on offense and nine on defense. They possess the 18th-toughest schedule in FBS, which isn't bad. ASU plays USC and Oregon at home, and doesn't have to play Stanford. In Mike Bercovici, the Sun Devils have probably the most underrated quarterback prospect in college football. In nine seasons as a head coach at three different schools, Todd Graham -- who is an underrated coach -- has compiled 77 wins, with 28 of those over three seasons at Arizona State including a 10-3 finish last season.

  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Don't sleep on the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech. That's right, I said it -- Georgia Tech. For anyone that notes preseason lists, or some of my writings in recent years, you'll find that in successive years I declared the "Ramblin' Wreck" as the "most overrated" program in the nation. I ate my "crow pie" at the end of last season after Tech had decisively thumped Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl, and this team has the look of a strong contender in the ACC in 2015. The team's offense is one that defensive coordinators lose a week's sleep over -- a run-heavy triple option, led by the perfect player to run the system in preseason All-ACC quarterback Justin Thomas. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof is one of the best in the nation. This team has a schedule (at Notre Dame, at Duke, at Clemson, vs. Florida State, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. Georgia) that, if traversed, can land it an ACC title (likely facing Clemson or Florida State in the title game), respect from the Playoff Committee, and perhaps, a spot in the Playoff Four.

  • Lance Zierlein NFL.com

  • Hokies could surprise

I'm going with Virginia Tech as the sleeper. Florida State and Clemson are dealing with massive turnover at key positions and the Hokies lost to Georgia Tech last season by just three points. Quarterback Michael Brewer had 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over his first six games, but improved those numbers to 8 TDs and 4 INTs over the final 7 contests. With eight starters returning for Bud Foster's sturdy defense, those close losses last season might turn into wins this time around.

It's easy enough to dismiss Georgia Tech as a national-championship contender because the Yellow Jackets haven't been in that conversation since 1990. But with quarterback Justin Thomas returning to confound the ACC with the triple-option offense, this could be a special year for the Ramblin' Wreck. Georgia Tech's schedule includes home games against FSU and Georgia, two of its three toughest opponents. The defense will need to be significantly improved, but after reaching the ACC title game last year, Georgia Tech isn't that far off.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW