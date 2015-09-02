Instant Debate: Which team could be surprise playoff contender?

Georgia Tech. That's right, I said it -- Georgia Tech. For anyone that notes preseason lists, or some of my writings in recent years, you'll find that in successive years I declared the "Ramblin' Wreck" as the "most overrated" program in the nation. I ate my "crow pie" at the end of last season after Tech had decisively thumped Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl, and this team has the look of a strong contender in the ACC in 2015. The team's offense is one that defensive coordinators lose a week's sleep over -- a run-heavy triple option, led by the perfect player to run the system in preseason All-ACC quarterback Justin Thomas. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof is one of the best in the nation. This team has a schedule (at Notre Dame, at Duke, at Clemson, vs. Florida State, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. Georgia) that, if traversed, can land it an ACC title (likely facing Clemson or Florida State in the title game), respect from the Playoff Committee, and perhaps, a spot in the Playoff Four.