Instant Debate: Where did first BCS standings get it wrong?

I have no issues with the six computers used in compiling the BCS standings. I think the computers generally do a better job than the human pollsters, and this week is no different. The best example: Baylor has played no one, yet the pollsters seem to overlook that -- both polls have the Bears ranked fifth. Thankfully, the computers don't, with an average ranking of 12. The computers also rightly have UCF much higher than Louisville, ranking the Knights No. 19 and ranking the Cardinals No. 28. The pollsters, though, have Louisville No. 16 and UCF No. 25 despite UCF winning at Louisville and UCF also owning a win over Penn State, which is vastly better than any Louisville victory. As for those upset that Oregon is third in the first BCS standings because the computers like Florida State better: Relax, and let the season play out. If the Ducks finish unbeaten, the computers are going to have them ahead of FSU.