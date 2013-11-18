Instant debate: What player would you build NFL team around?

Published: Nov 18, 2013 at 05:27 AM

If you were the general manager of an NFL team and could have one college player to build your team around, who would it be?

  • !
  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Bridgewater is top QB in college

If I had to build my NFL franchise around one college football player, I'd choose Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater as my guy. He is the most polished quarterback in college football, with a game tailored for the NFL. Bridgewater is a patient pocket passer with the arm strength to make every throw in the book with zip and velocity. He also is a superb decision-maker with terrific game-management skills. As a result, he knows how to play winning football, which is essential to leading a championship-caliber team in the NFL. Although the buzz surrounding Bridgewater cooled after Louisville's loss to Central Florida, there is no doubt in my mind he is the marquee quarterback in college football. And that's why I want him on my team.

  • !
  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Winston a perfect franchise cornerstone

I would build my team around Jameis Winston. He has everything you want in a franchise quarterback. He has ideal size, arm strength, touch and mobility. He can extend plays, and he's also a very good decision-maker. He's the most complete quarterback in college football right now. Of course, NFL teams will have to wait at least a year before Winston will be draft-eligible.

  • !
  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Winston has shown it all already

The sexual-battery allegation against Jameis Winston is serious, and the result of the investigation could change my pick, but subscribing to the innocent-until-proven-guilty theory, my pick is the Florida State quarterback. In the nine-game sample he has presented as a freshman, Winston has shown just about everything: size and steadiness, speed and elusiveness, poise and confidence, arm strength and touch, intelligence and leadership. No moment has been too big for him, no praise has been accepted without finding a way to bring it back to the team. And when he plays, Winston flat-out competes, as he showed when he ran 30 yards downfield to throw a block and help spring a teammate for a TD on Saturday against Syracuse. Of course, we have yet to see how he would handle a truly tight game, one in which he has struggled mightily or one with major title implications, but the evidence in front of me strongly suggests he would get it done. There's a sturdiness to Winston that's special, and his game is suited to the new wave of dual-threat QBs playing in the NFL.

  • !
  • Gil Brandt NFL.com

  • Mariota like a mini-Cam Newton

Marcus Mariota is a smaller version of Cam Newton, with more accuracy as a passer than Newton at the same age (although Newton is much improved now). When you see what Mariota did against Washington and Washington State, two pretty good defensive teams; vs. Tennessee, a fast defensive team; and UCLA, a great defensive team, you have to be impressed. Many people might say, "Well, yeah, but what about his game against Stanford?" I think he did pretty well in the second half after making adjustments. He's a player I'd pick to build my NFL franchise around.

Give me Texas A&M left tackle Jake Matthews to build a franchise around. The NFL game has become so quarterback-centric, a solid pass protector on the blind-side edge is paramount to a successful offense. So why not draft a quarterback? There is a deep class of quality quarterbacks expected to be available in 2014, but none is considered a franchise cornerstone of the future. Dominant left tackles like Matthews aren't so plentiful. And without time to throw, a team can't get the most out of a quarterback, anyway. Offensive tackles tend to have longer careers than most other positions, another reason why a prime investment makes some sense.

When it comes to cornerstone players, you are inevitably talking about quarterbacks, left tackles or pass rushers. Since there isn't a guaranteed superstar among the signal-callers or blindside blockers -- Teddy Bridgewater and Cyrus Kouandjio are the best bets at those two positions among juniors and seniors -- I'd go with UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr. Barr can thrive no matter what defense an NFL team would use, working as either a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end. As I saw in person Friday against Washington, Barr can deliver multiple impact plays in a short period of time.

You need a high-level quarterback to have a high-level team, and for that reason, I would go with Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater. He has all the needed physical tools to be a success, and also possesses the right intangibles. He has been a team leader since his high school days at powerhouse Miami Northwestern, and players gravitated to him at various high school all-star events; he has the "it" factor needed to be a star. He maintains an even keel at all times and isn't going to be fazed by bad times. Obviously, Florida State's Jameis Winston is an extremely talented player, but he's also just a redshirt freshman; I need to see a bigger body of work first.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 