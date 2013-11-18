Instant debate: What player would you build NFL team around?

The sexual-battery allegation against Jameis Winston is serious, and the result of the investigation could change my pick, but subscribing to the innocent-until-proven-guilty theory, my pick is the Florida State quarterback. In the nine-game sample he has presented as a freshman, Winston has shown just about everything: size and steadiness, speed and elusiveness, poise and confidence, arm strength and touch, intelligence and leadership. No moment has been too big for him, no praise has been accepted without finding a way to bring it back to the team. And when he plays, Winston flat-out competes, as he showed when he ran 30 yards downfield to throw a block and help spring a teammate for a TD on Saturday against Syracuse. Of course, we have yet to see how he would handle a truly tight game, one in which he has struggled mightily or one with major title implications, but the evidence in front of me strongly suggests he would get it done. There's a sturdiness to Winston that's special, and his game is suited to the new wave of dual-threat QBs playing in the NFL.