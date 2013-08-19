Instant Debate: Biggest surprises in AP preseason Top 25

Is it a surprise to say there is no surprise? The AP poll is basically identical to its coaching counterpart, aside from flipping Texas A&M and South Carolina and some South Bend skepticism (Notre Dame comes in at No. 14 for the writers, versus No. 11 in the USA Today poll). The knock on the Fighting Irish for years is that they received the benefit of the doubt because of their reputation, a courtesy that seems to have been extended to Wisconsin and USC this year, which each have plenty of question marks. Baylor, stuck in the purgatory of "others receiving votes," and No. 19 Boise State should each outperform voters' expectations, and it wouldn't be a stunner to see them facing off in the Fiesta Bowl at season's end.