Instant Debate: Best under-the-radar players in college football

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 07:45 AM
vernon-adams-092313-ts.jpg
  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Eastern Washington QB the real deal

I would tout Eastern Washington QB Vernon Adams as the best college football player who is flying under the radar. Now, I know some fans caught glimpses of Adams' impressive highlight reel following the Eagles' upset of Oregon State in Week 1, but Adams is more than a one-game wonder. The redshirt sophomore has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he also has 154 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Adams' emergence as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football has helped Eastern Washington re-emerge as one of the top teams in the FCS. With a looming showdown with Sam Houston State, astute college football fans will quickly develop an appreciation for Adams' dynamic game.

  • Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com

  • Wyoming's Herron among nation's top WRs

Wyoming senior wide receiver Robert Herron is one of the best players in college football, and it's highly doubtful that many fans across the country know anything about him. He is an undersized (5-feet-9, 187 pounds) player with legitimate sub-4.4 speed. He hasn't posted big numbers so far this season (23 catches for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns), but his explosiveness is easy to spot on tape. Against Nebraska earlier this season, he hauled in 4 passes for 91 yards and a score. Last year, he torched Texas for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns.

  • Charles Davis NFL.com

  • Don't miss Eastern Washington's Adams

Eastern Washington QB Vernon Adams. In the season-opening upset at Oregon State, he put on an absolute show, passing, running, and leading the Eagles, most notably on their game-winning touchdown march. If you haven't seen him play, I highly advise it. And, Kent State's all-purpose back, Dri Archer, is well worth your attention. His name bubbles up, but since the "Flashes" do not play in a power conference, there's a "yeah, but" aspect when his name comes up. There shouldn't be. He's legit.

In Indiana, it's harder for quarterbacks to get recognition than power forwards, but you have to be impressed with Hoosiers true freshman Nate Sudfeld. In his first month ever on a college football field, he has completed 81 of 124 passes for 1,146 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. That puts him on pace for 3,500 yards and 33 touchdowns in the regular season, and he's doing it on a team that is annually short on talent. Sudfeld is 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, so he has the size to go with the arm. Sudfeld had his first real setback last week, throwing three interceptions in a loss to Missouri. His bounce-back chance comes against Penn State this week.

The skepticism regarding Baylor's high-flying start will not be settled until its Nov. 7 game against Oklahoma at the earliest, but that is no reason not to know Bears redshirt junior wide receiver Antwan Goodley. Goodley has already doubled his production from last season, totaling 370 receiving yards and four touchdowns in just three games. With his unreal athleticism (reported 4.41 40-yard dash and 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump) in a sturdy 5-foot-10, 225-pound frame, Goodley cannot be contained by the man coverage the balanced Baylor spread offense will inevitably dictate. Goodley may already be the best receiver in the Big 12 and could end up the top draft prospect on a Baylor offense loaded with future NFL players.

I don't think nearly enough people are paying attention to Fresno State senior QB Derek Carr (6-foot-3, 218 pounds). He is averaging 373.7 passing yards per game, with 12 TDs, a 68.9 completion percentage and just one interception. Fresno could finish unbeaten and in the BCS because of Carr's right arm. The Bulldogs' defense isn't good, so Carr has to be productive every time out. He has the talent to do so.

