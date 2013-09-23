Instant Debate: Best under-the-radar players in college football

In Indiana, it's harder for quarterbacks to get recognition than power forwards, but you have to be impressed with Hoosiers true freshman Nate Sudfeld. In his first month ever on a college football field, he has completed 81 of 124 passes for 1,146 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. That puts him on pace for 3,500 yards and 33 touchdowns in the regular season, and he's doing it on a team that is annually short on talent. Sudfeld is 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, so he has the size to go with the arm. Sudfeld had his first real setback last week, throwing three interceptions in a loss to Missouri. His bounce-back chance comes against Penn State this week.