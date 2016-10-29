Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 9

5. Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan (at Michigan State, Saturday, 12 p.m.)

Last week: No. 5

Week 9 stats: 7 tackles (2 for loss; one sack). 5 carries for 24 yards (4.8 average), TD. 1 punt return for 8 yards. 1 kickoff return for 15 yards.

Reuter's analysis: The Wolverines found themselves down 7-0 early in their rivalry game versus MSU, but they came back with a drive of their own -- finished off by a five-yard, direct-snap run to the right pylon by Peppers. He lined up as a Wildcat quarterback other times during the game, breaking off runs with quickness and a nifty spin move when the blocking was there. On defense, he displayed his speed and aggression by attacking run plays from behind or avoiding blocks in the box. He was hurt when defending an outside run in the first quarter, as he was planted to the turf by a pulling guard. Peppers played through the injury the rest of the game, making the biggest tackle of the game with a sack in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining. Just for good measure, Peppers ran back a blown two-point conversion attempt by the Spartans to score two for his own team. That's one way to get yourself into the Heisman talk.