Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 7

4. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (vs. Stanford, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

Last week: No. 4

Week 7 stats: 14-of-26 for 154 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. 11 carries for 83 yards (7.5 average), TD.

Reuter's analysis: Kizer did more damage running than passing in the first half against the rival Cardinal. He's not as fast as Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, but he's strong and effective. He made bad decisions from the pocket, however, in the second half. The redshirt sophomore held onto the ball too long in the pocket a couple of times tonight, and threw two interceptions in the middle of the field -- one underthrow and one overthrow, both with poor footwork. He was benched for Malik Zaire after the second interception, but returned to run the four-minute offense at the end of the game. Kizer showed great maturity by not pouting after the benching, and made precise throws on the last drive -- but his youth showed again by taking a sack and then failing to get the ball into the end zone on the final play. The Irish's disappointing season continues.