Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 4

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (at Marshall, Saturday, 8 p.m.)

Last week: No. 6

Week 4 stats: 24-of-44 for 417 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. 12 carries for 62 yards (5.2 average), 2 TDs.

Reuter's analysis: Jackson's playmaking ability and arm strength are undeniable. Throughout the one-sided win against overmatched Marshall, his pure speed and quickness and smooth running style once again impressed. His strength as a runner was evident on a first-half run, going through a Marshall defensive end to make it to the left pylon. Jackson struggled with consistent accuracy throwing from the pocket and on the run in the first half. Despite having little pressure in his face, he often straight-out missed his receivers, or at least was on a different page as to the routes to be run. Jackson made a couple of bad decisions, as well, including throwing a jump ball into coverage for an interception. In the second half, Jackson's ability to zip the ball into tight spaces was as amazing as his runs. When he kept his feet quiet and unloaded his rocket passes, it became nearly impossible to stop him. His five touchdown passes and two touchdown runs give him an unbelievable 25 in four games this season.