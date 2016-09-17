Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 3

5. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (vs. Michigan State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

Last week: No. 8

Week 3 stats: 20-of-37 for 344 yards (9.3 average), 2 TD, 1 INT. 9 carries for 14 yards (1.6 average), 2 TDs.

Reuter's analysis: It was a mixed bag for Kizer against Michigan State. His athleticism and arm strength were on display throughout the contest. He looked like a veteran when he called an audible on a couple of occasions in the first half, and sold an outside option hard before passing over the approaching corner for a big gain. Kizer went through a dry spell in the middle of the game, putting passes outside the reach of his receiver and rushing his throws when he saw pressure coming. His inexperience also showed when linebacker Jon Reschke bated him into throwing an interception. Kizer got his feet underneath him later on, standing tall in the pocket and throwing multiple touchdowns to get his team back into the game late. The Irish came up short, and this was a learning experience for the talented redshirt sophomore.