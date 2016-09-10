Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 2

8. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (vs. Nevada, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Last week: Unranked

Week 2 stats: 15-of-18 for 156 yards, 2 TDs, INT. 10 carries for 35 yards (3.5 average), TD.

Reuter's analysis: Kizer has really impressed over the past two weeks, showing the ability to spin the ball as well as any quarterback in the country while also throwing to spots, anticipating where holes will open for his passes to reach their mark. Against Nevada, he was extremely efficient from the pocket and was able to gain yards with his feet when plays broke down. An interception on an underthrown deep ball was a mark against him, but in the end, Kizer showed he's the right QB for the starting job in South Bend.