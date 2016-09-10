Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 2

Editor's note: In this space we'll track the top 10 players in college football (based on NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's rankings) through the second weekend of the season. Here you'll find each player's final stats and analysis of their performances from Reuter. The post will be updated throughout the day as games conclude. All times listed are Eastern.
1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson (vs. Troy, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 1
Week 2 stats: 27-of-53 for 292 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. 10 carries for 55 yards (5.5 average)
Reuter's analysis: Watson barely got over the 50-percent-completion mark against Troy, who gave Clemson a scare Saturday. He threw two interceptions on the day, one on a very poor decision into coverage. His receivers also did him no favors, dropping passes regularly. But, once again, he showed his arm talent when Clemson needed it most and he picked up important yards with his legs to keep drives going.
3. Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M (vs. Prairie View A&M, Saturday, 12 p.m.)
Last week: No. 3
Week 2 stats: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB hurry
Reuter's analysis: The Aggies' blowout over Prairie View didn't require a lot of production from their superstar, with a couple of tackles and a pass breakup being all that was needed until the game was out of reach at the end of the first half. He'll be challenged more when facing Auburn on the Plains next weekend.
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford (on bye)
Last week: No. 4
5. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama (vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 5
Week 2 stats: 3 tackles (one sack), 3 QB hurries, one blocked kick.
Reuter's analysis: Allen spent a lot of Saturday afternoon in the Hilltoppers' backfield. If the ball was held in the pocket too long, he would shed his man with brute strength and show off excellent agility and quickness for his size to track down the quarterback. Allen even made himself "skinny" on a field-goal attempt, working through to make the block at the end of the first half.
6. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 9
Reuter's analysis: For the most past, WKU was not able to handle Robinson's size, mobility and physicality. If he was in balance and playing with bend, the junior left tackle was an immovable object. Occasionally, though, Robinson attempt to lunge at his block, bending at the waist, or stood up straight to lose leverage. Those are the things that NFL scouts will need to see cleaned up if Robinson is to be considered an elite tackle prospect.
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State (vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 6
Week 2 stats: 11 carries for 83 yards (7.5 average), 2 TDs. 1 catch for 9 yards.
Reuter's analysis: Cook had only 11 carries against Charleston Southern on Saturday, but made the most of them by scoring twice. His 37-yarder in the second half was a great run, first moving his feet through trash by the line of scrimmage, then keeping his balance so he could take advantage of open field to the end zone. That run is why NFL teams are excited about his pro prospects.
8. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (vs. Nevada, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: Unranked
Week 2 stats: 15-of-18 for 156 yards, 2 TDs, INT. 10 carries for 35 yards (3.5 average), TD.
Reuter's analysis: Kizer has really impressed over the past two weeks, showing the ability to spin the ball as well as any quarterback in the country while also throwing to spots, anticipating where holes will open for his passes to reach their mark. Against Nevada, he was extremely efficient from the pocket and was able to gain yards with his feet when plays broke down. An interception on an underthrown deep ball was a mark against him, but in the end, Kizer showed he's the right QB for the starting job in South Bend.
9. Teez Tabor, CB, Florida (vs. Kentucky, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 8
Week 2 stats: 2 tackles, INT.
Reuter's analysis: Tabor wasn't challenged much, but Kentucky paid for it when they did challenge him. Early in the game, he was blocked on a wide screen so the receiver got a few yards. They tried it again later, and Tabor stepped in front of the block and in front of the intended receiver, making the pick. He proved himself unafraid of contact throughout the contest, challenging larger receivers on the outside.
10. Derwin James, S, Florida State (vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Last week: Knocking on the door
Week 2 stats: 3 tackles.
The sophomore star didn't have to do a lot of work against the mismatched Charleston Southern. He was his usual physical self, securely stopping ball carriers in the open field using his strength and length, until he was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. He was carted to the locker room after suffering the injury in the third quarter.
6 knocking on the door
Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama (vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: No. 10
Week 2 stats: Didn't record any stats.
Reuter's analysis: While Williams' athleticism and strength were on display throughout the contest vs. WKU, it was another game without much production for him. Quarterbacks see him coming off the right side of the offensive line, so they get rid of the ball quickly, negating his hustle on the second effort. But evenutally, Williams will have to shed blocks and make plays in the backfield in order to stay at the top of the draft charts.
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama (vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
Last week: Knocking on the door
Week 2 stats: 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup.
Reuter's analysis: Once again, Humphrey proved himself the most physical cornerback in college football with his play Saturday. When lined up in man against WKU star receiver Taywan Taylor, Humphrey stood his ground. His hustle and strength were on display when he hustled to Taylor as he ran downfield on a big play and ripped the ball out. Humphrey was in perfect coverage position for an interception in the first half, as well, but teammate Ronnie Harrison stepped in front to grab the pick.
Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia (vs. Nicholls, Saturday, 12 p.m.)
Last week: Not ranked
Week 2 stats: 20 carries for 80 yards (4.0 average), TD. 1 catch for 12 yards.
Reuter's analysis: The Bulldogs sweated one out against Nicholls, but they rode Chubb to a hard-fought 26-24 victory. He churned his legs through tackles when his line gave him the chance against a game NSU defense, leading off the scoring with a powerful run in the red zone and carrying the mail to run down the clock at the end of the game.
Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan (vs. UCF, Saturday, 12 p.m.)
Last week: Not ranked
Week 2 stats: 8 tackles (two for loss), 2 QB hurries.
Reuter's analysis: Peppers spent most of his time vs. the Golden Knights in the box, attempting to hold the edge on run plays as well as rusher the passer. He filled the hole with bad intentions, directed the defense when needed, and attacked slot receivers when required (though he got a little jumpy on one such attack, getting an offsides call). As expected, Peppers couldn't prevent tackles from covering him up, but his speed to the sideline and ability to chase plays from behind was impressive.
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (vs. Troy, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)
Last week: Not ranked
Week 2 stats: 2 catches for 24 yards
Reuter's analysis: It was a rough day for the Tigers' offense, including Williams. He managed only two catches, failing to connect with Watson on at times because of a Troy defense that didn't give an inch until later in the game. He'll need to be more of an impact player in the future, working through coverage to make the catch, if scouts are to consider him a top-rated player.
Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC (vs. Utah State, Saturday, 2 p.m.)
Last week: Not ranked
Week 2 stats: 2 tackles. 1 PR for 77 yards, TD.
Reuter's analysis: Utah State had to deal with Jackson's athleticism in coverage, and he was also a willing tackler on a couple of occasions when receivers happened to get open against him. He also picked up a bouncing punt, accelerated toward the open lane and eliminated any angles Aggie defenders had with his speed for a 78-yard score to put the game away.
Dropped out: Miami QB Brad Kaaya (No. 7 last week), USC WR WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knocking on the door last week)