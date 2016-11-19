Instant analysis: Tracking CFB's top 10 players in Week 12

Luke Falk, QB, Washington State (at Colorado, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Last week: Knocking on the door

Week 12 stats: 26-of-53 for 325 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. 4 carries for minus-4 yards.

Reuter's analysis: Falk had trouble finding receivers that could catch the ball while looking into the sun in the first quarter. Eventually, they couldn't help but catch his throws, though, because he placed perfect passes on speed outs (just over the defender to the sideline). Falk's ability to put air under his passes to give receivers a chance to make a play is impressive. His ability to see blitzes and adjust the play at the line is also appreciated by scouts, and he also checks to run plays. Given the lack of freedom to change plays that most college quarterbacks are granted, the trust his staff places in him is worth noting. The second half, however, was not his best, as the Colorado defense stiffened up. Falk is not fleet of foot; though he managed to pick up a 4th-and-one with his feet in the first quarter, his lack of running ability left him vulnerable when his targets were covered. He made a couple of questionable decisions in the red zone, and sailed some passes with his over-the-top delivery. And his willingness to put air under the ball can bring defenders into play. The game basically ended on a sack when he failed to feel pressure from the backside while waiting for a receiver to get open. Falk's inability to move the ball against a game Buffaloes defense, as well as his defense's inability to make stops, resulted in the Cougars' first conference loss.