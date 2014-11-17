Inside the Pocket: Todd Gurley injury latest twist in playoff race

With as much talent as Georgia has on the roster -- with Gurley in the backfield to team with freshman powerback Nick Chubb and an improving quarterback in Hutson Mason -- the team was perfectly capable of beating anybody in the West Division in the SEC title game next month. That would throw a huge wrench into the national title picture, of course, but I'm not so sure that's the case with Gurley going through rehab the rest of the season following surgery. There are few players who can change a game with their presence, but Gurley is one of them. With him out, the national title race is a bit clearer when it comes to the SEC and the rest of the sport.