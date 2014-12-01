Inside the Pocket: Surprise QBs making up for stars' setbacks

Mariota has been terrific and will probably win the Heisman Trophy in a few weeks. He's been that outstanding behind center for the Ducks, and you'd be hard-pressed to give your vote to anybody else. Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Alabama's Cooper have been great in their own right, but nobody has played at a consistently high level better than Mariota has in the team's fast-paced offense. He's covered up Oregon's flaws, gelled with fresh faces, and has the team right where it wants to be: in the playoff hunt.