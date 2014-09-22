Inside the Pocket: Sims, Winston lead early-season surprises

Jameis Winston: Can he learn? At this point you have to question whether the Florida State star understands his place on the team and as a public figure. We were reminded constantly the past week that he's still young and immature. His latest stunt of getting dressed for a game in which game was suspended was funny to some, but incredulous to most. You would think he would have figured things out after a bumpy ride last season, but it appears Winston has not so far. On the field, too, there are question marks that remain, but at least the Seminoles are 3-0.