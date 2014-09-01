Inside the Pocket: No need to overreact to results of Week 1

The myth: It's doom and gloom in Columbus. Power programs like Ohio State have a different set of expectations than the rest, and that was readily apparent on Saturday afternoon for most of the Buckeyes' victory over Navy. The Midshipmen led at halftime 7-6 and were within a field goal for a good chunk of the fourth quarter. Navy also ended up rushing for 370 yards on OSU's defense, which was an area of concern heading into 2014. The offensive line looked like it had been rebuilt this season, failing to get a ton of push at times and suffering from protection issues when overloaded.

The fix: First off, Navy is a good football team (9-4 in 2013) and the triple-option is hard to stop no matter what kind of defense you throw out on the field. Even if it's the opener, with more time than usual to prepare, that offense combined with a new defensive coordinator, Chris Ash, and a still-young group is a recipe for giving up some yards on the ground. They pretty much contained QB Keenan Reynolds, one of the best in the country, for most of the game, and that's an accomplishment. The Buckeyes' defense will get better, especially factoring in some of the more traditional offenses they'll be seeing in the coming weeks. J.T. Barrett had his moments and showed his potential with 5.6 yards per carry and a 12-of-15 passing day. He looked more than capable of getting the ball in the hands of the Buckeyes' playmakers and should only continue to get better with more snaps. The offense made several adjustments at halftime and started to take off from there, a good sign for a fairly young team. At the end of the day, even if Ohio State is missing Braxton Miller, this is still a team dealing with the same issues it was before he got hurt. They'll still have a chance to win every game on the schedule and make it to the College Football Playoff, and might be closer to Michigan State than Week 1 indicated.