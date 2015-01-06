Inside the Pocket: Marcus Mariota could be star with right NFL fit

There are successful test cases for Mariota in the NFL, and if a team wants to take a chance being creative on offense, he can be a good fit. If the franchise -- namely, the head coach and offensive coordinator -- wants to be stubborn, things won't work. Otherwise, the sky is the limit. Mariota, who just turned 21, can escape the rush unlike any other quarterback before him. He scrambles to throw and keeps his eyes open, has a strong arm, and can make throws inside and outside the pocket. He's smart and willing to learn and is likely to spend all of his time in the facility working to get better. If you want to chain him inside the pocket and force him to make throws he's not comfortable with, enjoy picking another quarterback down the road.