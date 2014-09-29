Inside the Pocket: Establishing an identity is key for every hire

Several hundred miles to the south of Kansas, however, was a great example of what athletic directors need to note when hiring new coaches. At AT&T Stadium, Arkansas vs. Texas A&M represented not just a clash of styles, but a look at two programs that have firmly told the world what they're all about. Kevin Sumlin was a successful coach at Houston prior to his arrival in College Station, but the Aggies have taken on a swagger that few can match in college football. Their head coach recruits in a "Swaggercopter" for crying out loud. Johnny Manziel's success and being able to draw on the SEC brand have certainly been contributing factors, but when discussing teams you want to play for, Sumlin's Aggies are leaps and bounds ahead of where they were under his predecessor. This year's squad feeds off that, and you could see that the players felt they were going to win the game vs. Arkansas all along despite being down two touchdowns late in the contest.