Inside the Pocket: 2014 College Football All-Underrated Team

A former No. 1 recruit underrated? Perhaps so, considering Kiel was left off the All-AAC teams despite leading the Bearcats to a share of the league title and running one of the more explosive Group of Five offenses. He's dealt with injuries but still managed to put up big numbers while being a more efficient signal-caller than Nick Marshall, Jameis Winston and Trevor Boykin to name a few. Considering the youth around him and the fact that he should set a number of school passing records when all is said and done, Kiel didn't get the national attention he deserved for his 2014 season.