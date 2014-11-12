Inside Slant: Time will come for two-loss team in CFB Playoff

As well, many major programs have been beefing up their future non-conference schedules since the playoff format was first unveiled, in anticipation of beating the strength-of-schedule curve. Over the next five years, we'll see regular-season tangles between Georgia and Notre Dame, between Oklahoma and Ohio State, between Texas A&M and UCLA. Want some Nebraska-Oregon? See you in 2016. There will be legitimate playoff contenders on the wrong end of games like those. And over the long-term, the stigma of two losses will vanish.