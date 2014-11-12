Inside Slant: Time will come for two-loss team in CFB Playoff

Published: Nov 12, 2014 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

CFB-Gus-Malzhan-and-Hugh-Freeze-TOS-141112

If the College Football Playoff selection committee has taught us anything the last three weeks, it's to not expect the weekly CFP rankings to behave like a poll, or the old BCS formula, or any other previously-reliable measure by which the game's best teams are judged.

Mark this down: The assumption that a second loss is essentially the kiss of death for any team's playoff hopes is, likewise, rooted in an obsolete, old-school line of thinking.

>> Predictions for top 10 CFB games of Week 12

The day of the two-loss CFP qualifier will dawn.

The only question is when.

In just the first three incarnations of the CFP rankings, the selection committee has already demonstrated no qualms about ranking two-loss teams above those with one loss, or one-loss teams above unbeaten ones. Tuesday, it even flopped one-loss Oregon ahead of unbeaten Florida State within the top four.

Strength-of-schedule considerations are in, and as the ultimate judge of merit, the almighty loss column is out. And with the selection committee charged with lending weight to conference championships in its final determination, it's only a matter of time before that consideration leaves a one-loss team wondering how it wound up in the Citrus Bowl.

The reality is there is more than enough parity within the so-called "Power Five" conferences to produce a two-loss champion in any given year, if not more than one.

As well, many major programs have been beefing up their future non-conference schedules since the playoff format was first unveiled, in anticipation of beating the strength-of-schedule curve. Over the next five years, we'll see regular-season tangles between Georgia and Notre Dame, between Oklahoma and Ohio State, between Texas A&M and UCLA. Want some Nebraska-Oregon? See you in 2016. There will be legitimate playoff contenders on the wrong end of games like those. And over the long-term, the stigma of two losses will vanish.

Could the first two-loss invitation to the playoff party be handed out this year? Probably not.

Of the four conferences with a championship game, only one has a division being led by a two-loss team (SEC East, Missouri), and the SEC East winner emerging as a conference champion this year hardly looks likely. The other, the Big 12, is fairly certain to finish the year with a one-loss champion between Baylor and TCU.

But at some point sooner rather than later, the committee will be faced with a choice between a two-loss conference champion -- or perhaps a two-loss Notre Dame temptation -- and a one-loss runner-up from another league.

And nothing about the selection committee's criteria or rankings to date suggests it doesn't have the gumption to leave the one-loss team behind.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW