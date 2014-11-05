Inside Slant: SEC's shot at two CFB Playoff teams appear slim

Published: Nov 05, 2014 at 07:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Hutson Mason-141105-TOS.jpg

Relax, SEC haters.

» CFB Playoff Picture: If the season ended today

As aghast as you must have been to see the College Football Playoff selection committee cram three SEC teams into the top four of its initial rankings last week, and narrow that number to two only because of a head-to-head loss between them, the chances of the SEC occupying two Playoff spots is now somewhere between slim and nil.

Georgia's loss to Florida makes it less likely.

The committee's professed lending of weight to conference championships, once they're decided, makes it highly unlikely. And the attrition forthcoming from battles between the SEC West's top teams makes it close to impossible.

» Six things we learned from CFB Playoff rankings

For any conference, in any year, the most credible path to two Playoff representatives is if two division winners meet in a conference title game, each with strong cases for a Playoff spot already in place. Think 2009 SEC title game, Florida and Alabama, both entering unbeaten. Or even the 2008 game, in which the same teams met with a 23-1 record between them. That's how one conference's stars might have to align in order to compel the selection committee.

On Saturday, Georgia's embarrassing loss to Florida ensured that the SEC East winner will enter the SEC title game with a minimum of two losses and no hope of a Playoff berth. That means a second SEC playoff team would have to be the West runner-up.

Lest anyone forget, Alabama's berth in the BCS National Championship Game after the 2011 season, having failed to win not only the SEC but the SEC West, was something of an impetus for college football's power brokers to first entertain the idea of a playoff. And the fact that the Crimson Tide dominated division rival LSU in the title game that year did nothing to appease those fundamentally convinced that the nation's two best teams couldn't possibly come from the same half of one conference.

So what is the best potential Playoff case that an SEC West runner-up could make?

If Mississippi State and Auburn both win out, the Tigers will have an impressive 11-1 resume against a tough schedule, but they'll be on the couch Dec. 6, the day conference champions are crowned. That's not a good day to not make an impression on the committee. If Alabama or Auburn manages to win the West, the runner-up will be in the same unenviable position.

Of course, the Big 12 champion and Notre Dame will face the same predicament of being idle Dec. 6. But both will be viewed in a better light because neither has an opportunity to win a conference title game.

Bottom line: The selection committee is going to have to snub a strong resume or two when it names the playoff field. And if you're Mississippi State, Alabama, or Auburn, you don't want to make yourself an easier target by losing the division race.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.