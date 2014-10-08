Inside Slant: Pac-12 on road to being shut out of CFB Playoff

The Pac-12 also is balanced when it comes to its divisions; while the South is better than the North, the difference isn't that much. Contrast that with the SEC, where the worst team in the West (either Arkansas or LSU) might be able to win the East. And also contrast that with the Big Ten (where the league's two best teams reside in the East, while the West is a mess) and the ACC (where the two best teams reside in the Atlantic, and the Coastal is even more of a jumbled mess than the Big Ten West). That means even when the best Pac-12 North teams face crossover foes from the South, a loss is possible. That's not the case in the ACC, Big Ten or SEC, where the best teams in the Atlantic, East and West, respectively, wouldn't lose to a team from the Coastal, West or East. And remember that the Pac-12 has a nine-game conference schedule; the ACC, Big Ten and SEC play eight league games.