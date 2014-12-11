Inside Slant: LSU's early-entry trend unlikely to continue in 2015

To whatever extent the record numbers of college underclassmen declaring early eligibility for the NFL draft the last two years is a problem, LSU has been the face of that problem. As the number jumped from 73 to 98 last year, LSU lost 17 underclassmen to the draft over those two years -- incredibly, about 10 percent of the total -- and that's not even counting defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, now of the Arizona Cardinals, who was dismissed from the program before deciding to make the jump himself.