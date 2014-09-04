Inside Slant: Leonard Floyd set to terrorize SEC tackles

And that time could be coming sooner rather than later. Although only a sophomore, Floyd would be eligible for next year's draft because, after spending 2012 at Hargrave Military Academy, he will be three years removed from high school. And if his upcoming season at Georgia plays out anything like his first game did, you can bet there will be plenty of agents trying to sway him to turn pro this winter. Floyd made seven tackles against Clemson, adding a forced fumble and a whopping six quarterback hurries to his pair of sacks. For perspective on that, consider that Clemson's Vic Beasley -- a top pro prospect himself and one of the nation's most dominant pass rushers -- had just 12 quarterback hurries the entire season last year.