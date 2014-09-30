Inside Slant: Dysfunction at Michigan extends beyond sideline

Here's an idea: How much would it cost to add the neurologist to the headset conversation? Give him a master button to override all channels to declare a player's health in question, instantly reaching coaches and anyone else who needs to know. Except in the case of medical emergency, he could otherwise be a silent addition. At least then, there's a better chance to get someone off the field before the next play. This could work everywhere but Michigan, where Hoke, of course, doesn't wear a headset.