Inside Slant: Cardale Jones should be Ohio State's starter at QB

Published: Jul 29, 2015 at 02:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Jones-Cardale-150728-TOS.jpg

It's obvious now that Cardale Jones' stunning three-game run through the postseason last year -- leading wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon for the national championship -- didn't buy the Ohio State quarterback any more than a fair shot at winning the starting job next month in preseason practice. Coach Urban Meyer has preferred to let speculation about college football's most compelling position battle run its own course rather than fueling it by handicapping the competition.

But now that two-time Big Ten MVP Braxton Miller's move to another position has been pseudo-confirmed, we'll make the call for Meyer:

Start Jones, and don't look back.

In addition to a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame that draws comparisons to the Pittsburgh Steelers' mountain of a quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, Jones now has three more attributes he was lacking at this time a year ago: confidence, maturity and experience. He is a different quarterback today than the one who lost in a competition with J.T. Barrett last August after Miller succumbed to a season-ending injury.

To be fair, Barrett is a different quarterback now, too. The redshirt sophomore was spectacular in the regular season. But the notion that Barrett's "larger body of work" should carry any sort of edge over Jones is laughable. In leading OSU to an 11-1 regular-season mark, Barrett's three most impressive wins came against Michigan State, Minnesota and, arguably, Penn State. Jones' three wins clearly stack higher, so it's not a stretch to presume Jones also would have handled the Marylands and Indianas of the schedule had he been given the chance.

Another misnomer: Barrett being the more nimble, agile runner in the open field makes the Buckeyes' offense more versatile than it is with Jones. To the contrary, Jones' size and arm strength will allow him to stand in the pocket and deliver throws over the middle of the field with an authority that's unmatched on the Buckeyes' roster. Miller's move to H-back, the position the Buffalo Bills' Percy Harvin played for Meyer at Florida, will give OSU more than enough of a perimeter rushing threat. Harvin, in fact, recorded more rushes than catches in each of his three seasons at UF, so don't expect Miller to just catch the ball.

Meyer liked to utilize Tim Tebow's rushing skills in power plays at Florida -- designed short-yardage and goal-line runs that moved the chains, lit the scoreboard and demoralized linebackers. Jones can bring that element to the OSU offense more effectively than Barrett, as well.

Miller's move to H-back can only enhance his NFL prospects, giving pro scouts a full season to evaluate him in a role that he is better-suited for on Sundays. The move also opens the scouting stage for Jones, Barrett, or perhaps both, at the quarterback position.

Jones, a junior, considered entering this year's draft despite all those "body-of-work" arguments. This fall could be Meyer's last chance to give Jones the ball for a full season.

And he should take it.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW