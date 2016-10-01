Injury wrap-up: Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Missouri

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 10:50 AM
Chase Goodbread

LSU star running back Leonard Fournette will miss the Tigers' game against Missouri on Saturday with an ankle injury that has been troublesome for Fournette since August. Fournette did not practice this week, and the starting nod is expected to go to Derrius Guice, who rushed 19 times for 155 yards against Jacksonville State earlier this season when Fournette sat out with the same injury.

Despite the ankle trouble that began in preseason practice, Fournette has rushed for more than 100 yards in all three games he has played this season, against Wisconsin, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Fournette isn't the only high-profile college player sitting out Week 5:

» Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, one of the top pass rushers in college football, will miss the first game of his collegiate career Saturday with a leg injury.

Garrett, a junior, will be among several Aggies unavailable, including WRs Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil in the Aggies' road game at South Carolina. Garrett was shaken up last week after being taken down on a cut block by standout Arkansas left tackle Dan Skipper.

Garrett has three sacks on the season, 27 for his career, and is considered one of the top draft prospects in the college game. He could be available in the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for early draft eligibility after the season.

» Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin is reportedly out for the Volunteers in a road game at Georgia, and Baylor WR KD Cannon did not play for the Bears against Iowa State.

While some sat, some played before sitting.

» Oklahoma State WR James Washington was knocked out of the Cowboys' game against Texas after taking a hard hit to the head. Texas RB Chris Warren III, the son of former Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Warren, lef the game with a knee injury. Washington had three catches for 91 yards and a score before his exit.

» North Carolina's top rushing threat, Elijah Hood, was knocked out of the Tar Heels' road game at FSU with 47 yards on 13 carries. In Week 1, the junior had 100 total yards and made six catches against Georgia.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

