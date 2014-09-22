Injury updates: UCLA's Brett Hundley might miss next game

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley was injured early during the Bruins' victory over Texas on Sept. 13, and coach Jim Mora won't say if Hundley will play Thursday night in a big Pac-12 South game at Arizona State.
Hundley's injury supposedly was a hyperextended elbow, and he has practiced wearing a brace on his left (non-throwing) arm. Mora was asked Sunday if Hundley would play against the Sun Devils, who will be without their starting quarterback Taylor Kelly, because of a foot injury.
"All of our players who are out, what we try to do is make the best decisions for them based upon the knowledge we have," Mora told the Los Angeles Times. "We depend on our doctors to get us good information, and we got the best doctors in the nation in my opinion. If they clear him and they say he can play, just like everyone else, then we'll play him."
For what it's worth, Arizona State coach Todd Graham told the Arizona Republic that he expects Hundley to play.
Meanwhile, UCLA did say that starting free safety Randall Goforth, a junior, would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. He suffered a separated right shoulder in a win over Memphis on Sept. 6, and there was hope he could return. Instead, he will have surgery this week. He previously has had issues with his left shoulder, and also will get that operated on.
Sophomore Tahaan Goodman will start in Goforth's place.
In other injury news:
» In a potentially crippling blow to Rutgers' offense, star TB Paul James will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. He was injured in the Scarlet Knights' win over Navy on Saturday. James, a junior, finishes the season with 363 yards and five TDs. He rushed for 881 yards last season, which ended after nine games because of a broken left leg.
» Colorado State senior OT Ty Sambrailo hasn't played since suffering a sprained knee on the Rams' first possession of the season, but he is expected back in the lineup this Saturday at Boston College. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt said in July that Sambrailo was a potential first-round pick in the 2015 draft.
» Virginia Tech starting DT Luther Maddy, a senior who is one of the best at his position in the ACC, will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be out for up to four weeks. At the least, Maddy is expected to miss two games. Virginia Tech has lost two in a row at home after winning at Ohio State. Maddy seems certain to miss contests against Western Michigan this week and North Carolina on Oct. 4. There is some hope he could be back for the Oct. 16 game at Pitt. Virginia Tech plays Miami on Oct. 23.
» Maryland has lost starting TE Andrew Isaacs for the rest of the season; he suffered a dislocated knee in Saturday's win over Syracuse. The school also confirmed that starting DE Quinton Jefferson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in a Sept. 13 loss to West Virginia; there had been hope that Jefferson could return later this season.
» Iowa starting QB Jake Rudock suffered a hip injury in Saturday's win at Pitt and could miss this week's game at Purdue. C.J. Beathard, the grandson of former NFL GM Bobby Beathard, replaces Rudock in the second half and helped Iowa rally for an upset win.
» Florida State starting DE Mario Edwards Jr. missed the second half of FSU's win over Clemson with a concussion. There is no word on whether he will play this week at North Carolina State.
» Louisville QB Will Gardner left Saturday's win over Florida International with a knee injury. Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino said there is swelling in the knee and that Gardner is scheduled to see a doctor Monday. "He could be day-to-day," Petrino said. Louisville plays host to Wake Forest this Saturday.
» Ohio starting QB Derrius Vick, a junior, could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Saturday's win over Idaho. Sophomore J.D. Sprague will start in his stead; Sprague played most of the final three quarters against Idaho.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.