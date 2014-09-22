Injury updates: UCLA's Brett Hundley might miss next game

» Virginia Tech starting DT Luther Maddy, a senior who is one of the best at his position in the ACC, will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be out for up to four weeks. At the least, Maddy is expected to miss two games. Virginia Tech has lost two in a row at home after winning at Ohio State. Maddy seems certain to miss contests against Western Michigan this week and North Carolina on Oct. 4. There is some hope he could be back for the Oct. 16 game at Pitt. Virginia Tech plays Miami on Oct. 23.