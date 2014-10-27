Injury updates: Mississippi State's Dak Prescott should be fine

» Utah State seems likely to be down to its fourth-string quarterback this week at Hawaii. Third-stringer Craig Harrison suffered a leg injury during this past Saturday's win over UNLV, and coach Matt Wells told reporters he expects Harrison to be out "for a while" with the injury. True freshman Kent Myers, who had been expected to redshirt, now becomes the starter. Utah State already has lost its top two quarterbacks for the season: Chuckie Keeton to a torn ACL and Darrell Garretson to an injured wrist.