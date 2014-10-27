Injury updates: Mississippi State's Dak Prescott should be fine

Published: Oct 27, 2014 at 02:21 AM
Prescott-Dak-141027-TOS.jpg

Mississippi State is expected to have quarterback Dak Prescott available for this week's game with Arkansas.

Prescott was wearing a walking boot as a precautionary measure after this past Saturday's win at Kentucky. Prescott had 18 carries and was sacked times against the Wildcats.

>> College Football 24/7's Top 25 Power Rankings

Prescott is a leading Heisman contender, and his health is vital to the Bulldogs, who are just one of three unbeaten teams left nationally.

In other injury news:

» USC starting OT Chad Wheeler will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in this past Saturday's loss to Utah. Wheeler, a sophomore, had started 22 consecutive games at left tackle; he will be replaced by senior Aundrey Walker. Walker (6-6, 315) started at left tackle in 2012 and at guard last season before breaking his ankle late in the season; his size and versatility mean he will get a shot in the NFL.

» Alabama starting OT Cameron Robinson is expected to be sidelined for a "couple of weeks" with a high ankle sprain suffered in this past Saturday's win over Tennessee, coach Nick Saban said. Alabama is off this week, then plays at LSU on Nov. 8. Starting G Leon Brown, a senior, moved to tackle to replace Robinson during the Tennessee game, with redshirt freshman Bradley Bozeman replacing Brown at guard. Saban didn't say how the lineup would be reconfigured in future games.

» TCU WR Josh Doctson -- the Horned Frogs' leading receiver with 35 receptions -- suffered a leg injury in the Horned Frogs' rout of Texas Tech and could miss Saturday's game at West Virginia. TCU is deep at receiver, with five wideouts having caught at least 19 passes.

» The college career of Connecticut senior CB Byron Jones is over because of a shoulder injury suffered in last Thursday's loss to East Carolina. Jones (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) is expected to have surgery soon in an effort to be ready for the run-up to the draft. "He's very highly thought of," coach Bob Diaco told the Hartford Courant. "... There are (NFL) executives who think very highly of him."

» Washington coach Chris Petersen said he expects sophomore Cyler Miles to return as Washington's starting quarterback this Saturday at Colorado. He missed this past Saturday's loss to Arizona State after suffering from concussion-like symptoms during an Oct. 18 loss at Oregon.

» Texas Tech could be without starting QB Davis Webb this Saturday against Texas. Webb suffered a leg injury during the third quarter of this past Saturday's loss to TCU and wasn't able to return. If he can't go against the Longhorns, true freshman Patrick Mahomes would get the start.

» Mississippi LB Denzel Nkemdiche will miss the rest of the season because of a fractured ankle suffered in the first quarter of this past Saturday's loss at LSU. He has shared time with Serderius "Bird" Bryant at one outside linebacker spot, and the Rebels should be fine at the position going forward.

» Utah State seems likely to be down to its fourth-string quarterback this week at Hawaii. Third-stringer Craig Harrison suffered a leg injury during this past Saturday's win over UNLV, and coach Matt Wells told reporters he expects Harrison to be out "for a while" with the injury. True freshman Kent Myers, who had been expected to redshirt, now becomes the starter. Utah State already has lost its top two quarterbacks for the season: Chuckie Keeton to a torn ACL and Darrell Garretson to an injured wrist.

» Cincinnati QB Gunner Kiel is listed as day-to-day and is having treatment on his injured ribs. He missed the second half of last Friday's win over USF with the injury; the Bearcats play Tulane this Friday.

>> Nineteen things you need to know about Week 9 in college football

» Rutgers coach Kyle Flood said he should know Tuesday whether QB Gary Nova will be able to play this weekend against Wisconsin. Nova suffered a knee injury in this past Saturday's loss at Nebraska and was on crutches after the game. Redshirt freshman Chris Laviano would start if Nova can't go.

» Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens suffered a foot injury in this past Saturday's loss to Louisiana Tech and looks as if he will miss this week's game with UTEP. Senior Cole Weeks played well when coming on against Louisiana Tech and would start against UTEP if Mullens can't go.

>> Winners and losers from Week 9 in college football

» Central Michigan TB Thomas Rawls (5-10, 217), the nation's No. 5 rusher (144.4 yards per game), suffered a knee injury on the first series of this past Saturday's win over Buffalo, and his status for this week's game against Eastern Michigan is unknown. Last Tuesday, Rawls was sentenced to a year's probation and 104 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny for an incident in April in which he was accused of taking a woman's purse at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE