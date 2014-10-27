Injury updates: Mississippi State's Dak Prescott should be fine

Mississippi State is expected to have quarterback Dak Prescott available for this week's game with Arkansas.
Prescott was wearing a walking boot as a precautionary measure after this past Saturday's win at Kentucky. Prescott had 18 carries and was sacked times against the Wildcats.
Prescott is a leading Heisman contender, and his health is vital to the Bulldogs, who are just one of three unbeaten teams left nationally.
In other injury news:
» USC starting OT Chad Wheeler will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in this past Saturday's loss to Utah. Wheeler, a sophomore, had started 22 consecutive games at left tackle; he will be replaced by senior Aundrey Walker. Walker (6-6, 315) started at left tackle in 2012 and at guard last season before breaking his ankle late in the season; his size and versatility mean he will get a shot in the NFL.
» Alabama starting OT Cameron Robinson is expected to be sidelined for a "couple of weeks" with a high ankle sprain suffered in this past Saturday's win over Tennessee, coach Nick Saban said. Alabama is off this week, then plays at LSU on Nov. 8. Starting G Leon Brown, a senior, moved to tackle to replace Robinson during the Tennessee game, with redshirt freshman Bradley Bozeman replacing Brown at guard. Saban didn't say how the lineup would be reconfigured in future games.
» TCU WR Josh Doctson -- the Horned Frogs' leading receiver with 35 receptions -- suffered a leg injury in the Horned Frogs' rout of Texas Tech and could miss Saturday's game at West Virginia. TCU is deep at receiver, with five wideouts having caught at least 19 passes.
» The college career of Connecticut senior CB Byron Jones is over because of a shoulder injury suffered in last Thursday's loss to East Carolina. Jones (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) is expected to have surgery soon in an effort to be ready for the run-up to the draft. "He's very highly thought of," coach Bob Diaco told the Hartford Courant. "... There are (NFL) executives who think very highly of him."
» Washington coach Chris Petersen said he expects sophomore Cyler Miles to return as Washington's starting quarterback this Saturday at Colorado. He missed this past Saturday's loss to Arizona State after suffering from concussion-like symptoms during an Oct. 18 loss at Oregon.
» Texas Tech could be without starting QB Davis Webb this Saturday against Texas. Webb suffered a leg injury during the third quarter of this past Saturday's loss to TCU and wasn't able to return. If he can't go against the Longhorns, true freshman Patrick Mahomes would get the start.
» Mississippi LB Denzel Nkemdiche will miss the rest of the season because of a fractured ankle suffered in the first quarter of this past Saturday's loss at LSU. He has shared time with Serderius "Bird" Bryant at one outside linebacker spot, and the Rebels should be fine at the position going forward.
» Utah State seems likely to be down to its fourth-string quarterback this week at Hawaii. Third-stringer Craig Harrison suffered a leg injury during this past Saturday's win over UNLV, and coach Matt Wells told reporters he expects Harrison to be out "for a while" with the injury. True freshman Kent Myers, who had been expected to redshirt, now becomes the starter. Utah State already has lost its top two quarterbacks for the season: Chuckie Keeton to a torn ACL and Darrell Garretson to an injured wrist.
» Cincinnati QB Gunner Kiel is listed as day-to-day and is having treatment on his injured ribs. He missed the second half of last Friday's win over USF with the injury; the Bearcats play Tulane this Friday.
» Rutgers coach Kyle Flood said he should know Tuesday whether QB Gary Nova will be able to play this weekend against Wisconsin. Nova suffered a knee injury in this past Saturday's loss at Nebraska and was on crutches after the game. Redshirt freshman Chris Laviano would start if Nova can't go.
» Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens suffered a foot injury in this past Saturday's loss to Louisiana Tech and looks as if he will miss this week's game with UTEP. Senior Cole Weeks played well when coming on against Louisiana Tech and would start against UTEP if Mullens can't go.
» Central Michigan TB Thomas Rawls (5-10, 217), the nation's No. 5 rusher (144.4 yards per game), suffered a knee injury on the first series of this past Saturday's win over Buffalo, and his status for this week's game against Eastern Michigan is unknown. Last Tuesday, Rawls was sentenced to a year's probation and 104 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny for an incident in April in which he was accused of taking a woman's purse at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
