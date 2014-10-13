Injury updates: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson to have surgery

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 02:12 AM
Watson-Deshaun-141013-TOS.jpg

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Sunday that talented true freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss at least three games with a broken finger.

Watson (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was injured early during Saturday's win over Louisville; he will have surgery Monday to put four screws in a finger on his right hand.

Watson had started three games after taking over for senior Cole Stoudt (6-4, 225) early during a loss at Florida State on Sept. 20. Swinney said it was possible Watson could be back for the Nov. 15 game at Georgia Tech; that means Watson would miss contests against Boston College, Syracuse and Wake Forest -- games Clemson should win with Stoudt at quarterback. Watson is a running threat, while Stoudt is more comfortable as a pocket passer.

"We do expect him to be back, but we don't know when," Swinney told reporters of Watson. "We'll see how the process goes."

Swinney also said junior wide receiver Charone Peake (6-2, 205) -- who hasn't played since the Florida State game -- had arthroscopic knee surgery late last week; coaches hope he can return late this month.

In other injury news:

» Bad news for Indiana: Strong-armed junior QB Nate Sudfeld (6-5, 230) suffered a partial separation to his left (non-throwing) shoulder Saturday in a loss to Iowa and needs season-ending surgery. True freshman Chris Covington (6-2, 221), who began fall drills as a linebacker after starring on both sides of the ball in high school, is the new starter - - at least for now. IU coaches had hoped to redshirt true freshman Zander Diamont (6-1, 175), but those plans seem likely to change. Diamont, a dual-threat quarterback, is the son of soap-opera actor Don Diamont, who has been on "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

» Boise State star WR Matt Miller (6-3, 213) is scheduled to have ankle surgery Monday that likely will end his college career. Miller, a fifth-year senior, has been bothered by a ligament injury the past month. Coach Bryan Harsin said Miller should be ready for the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. Miller caught a pass in all 44 games in which he played for the Broncos, and set a single-season school record with 88 receptions last season.

» Georgia coach Mark Richt said Sunday night that junior TB Keith Marshall (5-11, 215) -- who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury -- might be able to play this Saturday at Arkansas. If Marshall can't go against the Hogs, Richt said he almost certainly would be ready for the Bulldogs' next game, Nov. 1 against Florida in Jacksonville. Marshall's return would help a depleted tailback group. Heisman contender Todd Gurley (6-1, 226) has been suspended indefinitely and Sony Michel (5-11, 208) isn't expected back until at least early November with a shoulder injury. That left true freshman Nick Chubb (5-10, 228) to do the bulk of the work this past Saturday against Missouri, when he carried 38 times (fourth-most in school history) for 143 yards and a TD in a 34-0 rout of the Tigers.

» BYU could be without two senior starters in the secondary when it plays host to Nevada this week. CB Jordan Johnson (5-10, 189) suffered a broken arm in last Thursday's loss at UCF, and SS Craig Bills (6-1, 205) suffered a concussion against the Knights. Both were injured in the first quarter.

» Florida starting WR Latroy Pittman (6-0, 210) was released from the hospital late Saturday after being injured late in the Gators' loss to LSU. Pittman, a junior, looked to suffer a head or neck injury and had to be taken off the field while strapped down in a cart. But he flashed a thumbs-up signal as he was carted off, and school officials said Sunday he was fine.

