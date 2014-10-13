Injury updates: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson to have surgery

» Georgia coach Mark Richt said Sunday night that junior TB Keith Marshall (5-11, 215) -- who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury -- might be able to play this Saturday at Arkansas. If Marshall can't go against the Hogs, Richt said he almost certainly would be ready for the Bulldogs' next game, Nov. 1 against Florida in Jacksonville. Marshall's return would help a depleted tailback group. Heisman contender Todd Gurley (6-1, 226) has been suspended indefinitely and Sony Michel (5-11, 208) isn't expected back until at least early November with a shoulder injury. That left true freshman Nick Chubb (5-10, 228) to do the bulk of the work this past Saturday against Missouri, when he carried 38 times (fourth-most in school history) for 143 yards and a TD in a 34-0 rout of the Tigers.