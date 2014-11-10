Injury update: Status of Oregon star Hroniss Grasu unknown

Published: Nov 10, 2014 at 01:14 AM

Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Saturday's victory at Utah, and star center Hroniss Grasu's status after a leg injury is uncertain.

Oregon doesn't discuss injuries, but coach Mark Helfrich told reporters Sunday that Brown won't play again this season. He also said Brown remained hospitalized in Salt Lake City while the team returned home.

Star cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu also was injured during the game, but he told reporters it was a toe injury and that he would be back for the Ducks' next game, against Colorado on Nov. 22.

Brown is the best receiving threat among Oregon tight ends, and going forward, as many as three tight ends -- Evan Baylis, Johnnie Mundt and Lake Koa-Ka'ai -- likely will see time. Mundt is considered the best receiver, Koa-Ka'ai the best blocker and Baylis probably the best mix of the two.

Grasu's potential loss could be big, as he is one of the top three centers nationally. Doug Brenner would start if Grasu can't go against Colorado. One potential positive: After a week off, the Ducks finish with Colorado and Oregon State -- teams they should be able to beat even without Grasu. But they would need him in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 6 and for any other postseason action.

In other injury news:

» Oklahoma QB Trevor Knight received favorable results from an MRI, the Daily Oklahoman reported. He suffered an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' loss to Baylor on Saturday. OU plays at Texas Tech this weekend, and Knight's status for that contest still is to be determined.

» Auburn WR D'haquille Williams suffered a sprained ligament in his right knee in Saturday's upset loss to Texas A&M and will miss this week's Georgia game, AL.com reported. Williams is Auburn's leading receiver, but Sammie Coates and Quan Bray also are solid receiving threats. Auburn's sketchy defense is the issue going forward.

» Clemson true freshman QB Deshaun Watson, who has missed the past three games with a broken bone in his hand, will start this weekend when the Tigers play Georgia Tech in a key ACC game. Watson returned to practice last week.

» Utah lost two players to season-ending injuries during its loss to Oregon, part-time starting QB Kendal Thompson (knee) and starting WR Tim Patrick (leg). Patrick is the second Utes receiver to be lost for the season; Dres Anderson was lost in late October.

» Colorado State sophomore WR Rashard Higgins, who leads the nation in receiving yards and receiving TDs, is expected to be back for the Rams' next game, Nov. 22 against New Mexico. Higgins, who has 67 receptions for 1,280 yards and 13 touchdowns, missed Saturday's win over Hawaii with a shoulder injury.

» Marshall TB Devon Johnson, the nation's No. 3 rusher at 150.4 yards per game, is expected to be back in the lineup next weekend against Rice. Johnson dressed out but did not play in Saturday's rout of Southern Miss. Even without him, the Herd rushed for 335 yards and seven touchdowns.

» Virginia Tech starting RT Jonathan McLaughlin will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. He started at left tackle last season. Junior Wade Hansen likely will start at right tackle this weekend against Duke.

» South Carolina starting TE Rory Anderson should start this weekend against Florida after missing the past two games with a strained left triceps muscle.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW