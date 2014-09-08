Injury update: Oklahoma State QB J.W. Walsh has broken foot

Oklahoma State starting quarterback J.W. Walsh suffered a broken foot in a victory over Missouri State.
Junior Daxx Garman (6-2, 205), who began his career at Arizona, played well in relief of Walsh against Missouri State and is the new starter. His next test will be a tough one: The Cowboys play host to UT San Antonio, which hammered Houston in the opener and narrowly lost to Arizona last week, on Saturday.
Garman isn't near the runner that Walsh is, so expect Oklahoma State's offense to become more pass-oriented with Walsh out. Walsh started five games last season and was the unquestioned starter this season.
In other injury news:
» Texas coach Charlie Strong said Monday morning that starting QB David Ash "is out indefinitely. Tyrone (Swoopes) is our quarterback. We're going to go with him." Ash suffered a concussion in the opener and missed Saturday's loss to BYU, and he also missed time last season with concussion issues. There is a question as to whether he will be able to continue his career.
» Connecticut announced that starting QB Casey Cochran would have to give up football because of concussion issues. Cochran started five games in his UConn career, including the opener this season against BYU. Chandler Whitmer, whom Cochran beat out late last season and then again in fall camp, becomes the starter again.
» Florida was devastated by injuries last season, and it might be happening again. TE Jake McGee (6-6, 245), a graduate transfer from Virginia who figured to have a big role in new coordinator Kurt Roper's offense, suffered a broken leg in Saturday's easy win over Eastern Michigan and will miss the rest of the season. And starting LT D.J. Humphries (6-5, 295), a junior, seems likely to miss up to three weeks with a bone chip in his ankle; he, too, was injured in the first half of the Gators' win. Senior Clay Burton (6-4, 250), the brother of Philadelphia Eagles WR Tre Burton, likely will see most of the snaps at tight end now, though he is a better blocker than receiver. Senior RT Chaz Green (6-5, 300) likely will move to replace Humphries, with redshirt freshman Roderick Johnson (6-6, 310) now starting on the right side.
» Nebraska starting WR Jamal Turner (6-1, 190) will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in a win over McNeese State. Sophomore Alonzo Moore (6-2, 195) should move into the starting lineup; he has seven career catches. WR Kenny Bell, the Huskers' best receiver, suffered a pulled groin against McNeese State, but he is expected to be ready for this week's game at Fresno State. Highly touted DE Randy Gregory (6-6, 248) missed the McNeese State game with a minor knee injury, and coach Bo Pelini told reporters Sunday that Gregory is "probable" this week.
» Pitt starting C Artie Rowell (6-2, 315) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in Friday night's win at Boston College. Sophomore Gabe Roberts (6-5, 305), who also can play guard, seems likely to start in Rowell's absence.
» Toledo starting QB Phillip Ely (6-1, 202), a junior who began his career at Alabama, is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Rockets coach Matt Campbell announced Monday morning. Sophomore Logan Woodside (6-2, 210) becomes the starter, beginning Friday against Cincinnati. That game will be Cincinnati's season opener; the Bearcats are the only FBS team that hasn't played this season.
» UCLA could be without starting S Randall Goforth (5-10, 182) against Texas this week; Goforth, a junior, suffered a right shoulder injury in the Bruins' win over Memphis, and he also has had issues with his left shoulder. While experienced safety depth is an issue for UCLA, good news for the Bruins is that Texas' passing attack won't be dangerous if QB Tyrone Swoopes again plays instead of starter David Ash for the Longhorns.
» Georgia WRs Malcolm Mitchell and Justin Scott-Wesley are doubtful for this week's game at South Carolina, coach Mark Richt said. The oft-injured Mitchell suffered a slight knee injury in the opener against Clemson, while Scott-Wesley still is recovering from a knee injury suffered on Oct. 5, 2013. Georgia is likely to be run-oriented against South Carolina as it is, but the lack of depth at wide receiver makes that even more likely.
» Minnesota starting QB Mitch Leidner (6-4, 237) suffered a strained MCL in a victory over Middle Tennessee State and seems likely to miss this week's game at TCU. Redshirt freshman Chris Streveler (6-2, 219) would get the start if Leidner can't go. Streveler has six carries for 23 yards in two games for the ground-oriented Golden Gophers; Minnesota has attempted just 29 passes in its two games (12th-fewest nationally), completing 15.
» Oregon OT Andre Yruretagoyena (6-5, 290), in the starting lineup only because star LT Tyler Johnstone was lost for the season to a knee injury during camp, suffered what the school is calling a leg injury during a win over Michigan State and is doubtful for this week's game against Wyoming. Yruretagoyena, a junior, started the first two games at right tackle after Jake Fisher was moved to the left side to replace Johnstone. If Yruretagoyena can't play against Wyoming, true freshman Tyrell Crosby (6-5, 310) will get the start. Crosby was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2014 recruiting class.
» Tennessee starting WR Von Pearson (6-3, 183), a junior college transfer, is doubtful for this week's game at Oklahoma because of an ankle injury sustained in a win over Arkansas State. It seems likely that highly touted true freshman Josh Malone (6-3, 204) would start against the Sooners if Pearson is out.
» USF starting QB Mike White (6-4, 211) suffered an arm injury on the second play of a loss to Maryland and seems unlikely to play this week against North Carolina State. Junior Steven Bench (6-2, 215), who began his career at Penn State, would start if White can't go.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.