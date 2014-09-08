Injury update: Oklahoma State QB J.W. Walsh has broken foot

» Florida was devastated by injuries last season, and it might be happening again. TE Jake McGee (6-6, 245), a graduate transfer from Virginia who figured to have a big role in new coordinator Kurt Roper's offense, suffered a broken leg in Saturday's easy win over Eastern Michigan and will miss the rest of the season. And starting LT D.J. Humphries (6-5, 295), a junior, seems likely to miss up to three weeks with a bone chip in his ankle; he, too, was injured in the first half of the Gators' win. Senior Clay Burton (6-4, 250), the brother of Philadelphia Eagles WR Tre Burton, likely will see most of the snaps at tight end now, though he is a better blocker than receiver. Senior RT Chaz Green (6-5, 300) likely will move to replace Humphries, with redshirt freshman Roderick Johnson (6-6, 310) now starting on the right side.