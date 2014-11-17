Injury update: Nebraska's Randy Gregory expected to be fine

» Florida lacks depth at linebacker anyway, and now comes news that two of the Gators' top four players at the position will miss the rest of the season. Senior starter Neiron Ball needed microfracture surgery on his knee, and sophomore backup Jarrad Davis has a torn meniscus in his knee. Both were injured in Saturday's loss to South Carolina. Ball's rehab will be monitored by NFL teams; he has NFL-level athleticism and is a solid pass rusher. He also has an inspiring back story: Both of Ball's parents died before he was 10 (one from a heart attack, one from cancer) and he missed the 2011 season because of a rare condition that caused blood vessels in his brain to rupture; he recovered from brain surgery and was able to return to the field in 2012.