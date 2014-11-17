Injury update: Nebraska's Randy Gregory expected to be fine

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 12:56 AM
Randy-Gregory-tos-111714.jpg

Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory left at the end of the third quarter of the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin on Saturday with a leg injury, but coach Bo Pelini told reporters that Gregory should be OK.

Pelini recently said he thought Gregory would return for his senior season, though Pelini later said he wasn't sure what Gregory will do.

Gregory missed one game and all but one series of another with a knee injury early in the season.

The Huskers play host to Minnesota this week.

In other injury news:

» Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said Monday that Sooners QB Trevor Knight will miss this week's game with Kansas because of a neck injury suffered in the Nov. 8 loss to Baylor. Soonerscoop.com reported last week that Knight is suffering from transient quadriplegia, which the Oklahoma-centric website says is "a condition that causes a person to suffer burning pain sensations, numbness, tingling or a loss of sensation on both sides of their body." Redshirt freshman Cody Thomas again will start in Knight's place; OU rallied to beat Texas Tech on Saturday with Thomas at quarterback. Even without Knight, OU should beat Kansas. The Jayhawks have lost 11 in a row to the Sooners and haven't beaten them since 1997; KU has beaten OU just six times in the past 50 years.

» Clemson true freshman QB Deshaun Watson left Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech with what has been diagnosed as a sprained ligament in his left knee and a bone bruise. Watson is expected to play again this season, though it might not be this weekend against woeful Georgia State; the Tigers end their season against archrival South Carolina on Nov. 29. Starting G David Beasley has tendon inflammation in a knee, and he also is expected back this season.

» Florida lacks depth at linebacker anyway, and now comes news that two of the Gators' top four players at the position will miss the rest of the season. Senior starter Neiron Ball needed microfracture surgery on his knee, and sophomore backup Jarrad Davis has a torn meniscus in his knee. Both were injured in Saturday's loss to South Carolina. Ball's rehab will be monitored by NFL teams; he has NFL-level athleticism and is a solid pass rusher. He also has an inspiring back story: Both of Ball's parents died before he was 10 (one from a heart attack, one from cancer) and he missed the 2011 season because of a rare condition that caused blood vessels in his brain to rupture; he recovered from brain surgery and was able to return to the field in 2012.

» The status of Arizona State WR Jaelen Strong likely will be determined later this week. He missed the Sun Devils' final two drives in Saturday's loss to Oregon State after a collision with Beavers cornerback Steven Nelson.

» Auburn WR D'haquille Williams, who missed Saturday's loss to Georgia with a sprained ligament in his right knee, could sit out his second consecutive game this week, when the Tigers meet Samford. At the least, Williams seems likely to be able to play Nov. 29 against Alabama.

» Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said QB Everett Golson suffered a sprained shoulder in Saturday's overtime loss to Northwestern. Kelly also said star DT Sheldon Day has a knee sprain. The Irish play Louisville this weekend, then finish the season Nov. 29 at USC.

