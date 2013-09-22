Injury sidelines Rutgers RB Paul James for at least two weeks

Things we learned in Week 4
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers running back Paul James is going to be sidelined a couple of weeks with a lower leg injury.
Scarlet Knights coach Kyle Flood said Sunday that James would miss at least two games. Rutgers (3-1) has next weekend off before starting American Athletic Conference play at SMU on Oct. 5, and Louisville five days later.
James was injured in the third quarter of the Scarlet Knights' 28-24 comeback win over Arkansas. He returned to the game in the fourth quarter but he was hurt again. He gained 80 yards on 17 carries and has 573 yards. He ranks third in the nation at 143.3 yards rushing per game.
Savon Huggins will step into the starting lineup.
