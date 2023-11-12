Injury roundup: Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (rib) expected to play Sunday versus Saints

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (rib) is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Hockenson was limited in practice all week and earned a questionable designation on Friday.

His presence will be crucial for a Minnesota squad preparing for quarterback Joshua Dobbs' first start with the team and still waiting for wide receiver Justin Jefferson's return from a hamstring injury.

Hockenson served as Dobbs' safety blanket in Week 9's miraculous comeback over the Falcons, which saw Dobbs pressed into action just five days after joining the Vikings at the trade deadline.

The Pro Bowl tight end shouldered a 33.3% target share in that contest and turned his 12 looks into a team-leading seven catches and 69 yards. He has 60 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Meanwhile, K.J. Osborn has cleared concussion protocol, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will play -- the Vikings still want to check on him before the game, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

If Osborn misses, it will thrust promising rookie Jordan Addison into an even larger role and mean extra targets for complementary pieces like Brandon Powell.