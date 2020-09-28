Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 4

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Carson is believed to have suffered just a knee sprain in Sunday's win over Dallas, per a source informed of the situation. The injury should have him back on the field shortly, pending today's MRI, added Rapoport.

Carson injured his leg late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-31 Seahawks victory on a short two-yard run when Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill appeared to twist the running back's leg as he rolled over to make the tackle. The action appeared unnecessary and could cost Hill's pocketbook.

How long Carson might miss due to the injury remains a question for after the MRI. The hope is that the starting tailback, who led the Seahawks with 64 yards rushing on 14 totes Sunday, and has three receiving scores on the young season, won't miss much time if any. If he does have to sit for a game or two, Carlos Hyde would see his role increase and Travis Homer would move up the depth chart in a Seahawks offense that would have even more reason to Let Russ Cook sans Carson.