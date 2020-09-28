NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 4

Published: Sep 28, 2020
Around the NFL Staff

The undefeated Seattle Seahawks got some positive news regarding top running back Chris Carson﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Carson is believed to have suffered just a knee sprain in Sunday's win over Dallas, per a source informed of the situation. The injury should have him back on the field shortly, pending today's MRI, added Rapoport.

Carson injured his leg late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-31 Seahawks victory on a short two-yard run when Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill appeared to twist the running back's leg as he rolled over to make the tackle. The action appeared unnecessary and could cost Hill's pocketbook.

Rapoport noted that Hill will likely be fined, but not suspended for the egregious tackle.

How long Carson might miss due to the injury remains a question for after the MRI. The hope is that the starting tailback, who led the Seahawks with 64 yards rushing on 14 totes Sunday, and has three receiving scores on the young season, won't miss much time if any. If he does have to sit for a game or two, Carlos Hyde would see his role increase and Travis Homer would move up the depth chart in a Seahawks offense that would have even more reason to Let Russ Cook sans Carson.

Other injury news we're tracking Monday:

  • The Washington Football Team appears to have dodged a major injury to star rookie pass rusher ﻿Chase Young﻿. Rapoport reported that Young's groin injury is not believed to be serious. The No. 2 overall pick was injured early in Washington's loss to Cleveland and was quickly ruled out. The speed at which Young was ruled out conjured thoughts of a bad injury. Monday's news is much more positive. Young will have further tests today to confirm the injury wasn't a major one that could wipe out the bulk of this rookie season.
  • The initial diagnosis on Saints guard Andrus Peat is a high ankle injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Peat, who left Sunday night's loss to Green Bay early, will have more tests today.
  • New York Giants safety ﻿Jabrill Peppers﻿ is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, Rapoport reported.

