Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Already missing standout safety ﻿Derwin James﻿ for the season, the Los Angeles Chargers were dealt another huge blow to their secondary.

Bolts cornerback ﻿Chris Harris﻿ suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

Harris will return this season, however.

It's his first campaign with the Chargers, having signed with them in the offseason after nine seasons and four Pro Bowls with the Broncos.