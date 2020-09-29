NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Published: Sep 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Already missing standout safety ﻿Derwin James﻿ for the season, the Los Angeles Chargers were dealt another huge blow to their secondary.

Bolts cornerback ﻿Chris Harris﻿ suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

Harris will return this season, however.

It's his first campaign with the Chargers, having signed with them in the offseason after nine seasons and four Pro Bowls with the Broncos.

Harris had 15 tackles and one pass defended in his first three games.

