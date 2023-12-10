Injury roundup: Saints QB/TE Hill not expected to play vs. Panthers, but WR Chris Olave should be good to go

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill is not expected to play Sunday versus the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. In addition, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is likely going to be out, while wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle) should be able to play, according to Rapoport.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr has already been cleared from concussion protocol after sustaining multiple injuries in last week's game, setting him up to start on Sunday, but he will not be joined by his backup in Hill, who is dealing with both foot and left hand injuries. Hill did not practice all week, and after initially receiving a questionable status it looks like he'll be absent in Week 14.

Hill has started in half of New Orleans' games this season, and has contributed in every area of the game, collecting 346 rush yards, 229 receiving yards and 72 pass yards while lined up at multiple positions, including QB. He has accounted for six total touchdowns, four of them on the ground. Another tight end on the Saints' roster, the starter Juwan Johnson, was also listed as questionable with a quad injury, and his game status has not yet been revealed.

Carr will, however, have his top wide receiver available versus Carolina, as Olave is expected to be on the field with the offense despite missing both Thursday and Friday after popping up on the injury report with an illness. But Shaheed, on the other hand, did not practice all week due to his thigh injury, and is not expected to play.

Also expected to be available on the other side of the ball is Jordan, a veteran leader on the defense who started the week by missing Wednesday's practice due to his ankle injury, but was upgraded to limited participation the next two days.