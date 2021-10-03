Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Jackson did not practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury but returned to practice fully on Friday.
In three games this season, Jackson has passed for 761 yards (254 ypg) with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 251 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has scored two rushing touchdowns.
In a battle of former Louisville quarterbacks, Jackson and the Ravens (2-1) travel to Denver to take on Teddy Bridgewater and the undefeated Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:
- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) was loudly telling teammates this week that he was playing -- despite being listed as questionable. While officially a game-time decision, there is optimism that Kittle will be correct, according to Rapoport.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed last week with an ankle injury, but he told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero this week that he expects to play. Perhaps he shares the load a bit more than usual with Alexander Mattison.
- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (ribs/lower leg) is listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Ravens, a source tells Rapoport. He was limited this week.
- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins despite being listed as questionable. He had a little fluid build-up in his knee, but it was more nagging than anything else. He'll be fine, Rapoport reports.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hip) is listed as questionable and is expected to play against the 49ers, per Rapoport. Not a surprise, he practiced fully on Friday and hasn't missed a game in years.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) missed some practice this week with soreness, but it was considered minor and he's expected to play today, a source tells Rapoport.
- Washington running back Antonio Gibson (shin) is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs), listed as questionable, is playing today against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay said this week. Henderson missed last week's victory over Tampa Bay.