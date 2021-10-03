Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson did not practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury but returned to practice fully on Friday.

In three games this season, Jackson has passed for 761 yards (254 ypg) with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 251 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has scored two rushing touchdowns.

In a battle of former Louisville quarterbacks, Jackson and the Ravens (2-1) travel to Denver to take on Teddy Bridgewater and the undefeated Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET.

