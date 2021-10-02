Bears to start QB Justin Fields in Week 4 after downgrading Andy Dalton (knee) to doubtful

The Bears have made a decision on its starting quarterback for Week 4.

Rookie Justin Fields will get the start on Sunday against the Lions in place of Andy Dalton, who was downgraded from questionable to doubtful with a knee injury.

The news comes a day after coach Matt Nagy declared it would be a "game-time decision" in regards to who will be QB1. Consider Saturday's announcement the end of an agonizing wait for Bears fans across the country.

Fields spent the week nursing a right thumb injury he sustained versus the Browns in Week 3 but managed to practice in full. His progress, combined with Dalton being limited throughout the week, likely led to the decision to move forward with the rookie. Third-stringer Nick Foles will again serve as Fields' backup.

After turning in an abysmal showing in his starting debut a week ago, Fields will look to bounce back versus a Lions defense that gave Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson some trouble in a narrow Week 3 loss.

Against Cleveland, Fields found himself trying to generate offense in a scheme that didn't play to his strengths behind an offensive line that is still under repair. He posted a 6-for-20, 68-yard stat line and was sacked nine times for his efforts.