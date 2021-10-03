Around the NFL

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

Published: Oct 03, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. The veteran was listed with an ankle injury this week but was a full participant in practice to close the week and wasn't given an injury designation on the final report.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.

The right tackle's absence is big for the Eagles, who will now be without four of the five starting offensive linemen from Week 1. Tackle Jordan Mailata was also ruled out. Guards Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks are both on IR. Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce remains the only Week 1 starter suiting up Sunday.

Needing to get the ground game going against K.C. and protect Jalen Hurts from taking another beating, the Eagles' depth will be tested once again.

