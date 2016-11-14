Injury roundup: Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Florida

Fournette exited the Arkansas game when Razorbacks 335-pound defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson dropped him in the backfield for a loss of five, and fell on Fournette's ankle in doing so. Fournette re-entered at one point, but eventually gave way to talented backup Derrius Guice. As a result, he was held under 100 yards for the second week in a row (17 for 98), while Guice exploded for 252 yards on 21 carries.