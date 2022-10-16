Injury roundup: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to play vs. Eagles on SNF

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play in the Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Prescott is still recovering from surgery to repair a thumb injury suffered in Week 1, and while he was initially listed as questionable for the Week 6 divisional matchup, he likely will not make his return quite yet.

Rapoport added that per his sources, Prescott will need to show more improvement to be ready to practice next week, though it's not a sure thing that he'll be ready by then.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) and offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) were the only other Cowboys players listed as questionable on the injury report, and both are expected to play Sunday night, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

The Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0) kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.