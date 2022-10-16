Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to play vs. Eagles on SNF

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play in the Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Prescott is still recovering from surgery to repair a thumb injury suffered in Week 1, and while he was initially listed as questionable for the Week 6 divisional matchup, he likely will not make his return quite yet.

Rapoport added that per his sources, Prescott will need to show more improvement to be ready to practice next week, though it's not a sure thing that he'll be ready by then.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) and offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) were the only other Cowboys players listed as questionable on the injury report, and both are expected to play Sunday night, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

The Cowboys (4-1) and Eagles (5-0) kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

  • Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play versus the 49ers, Rapoport reported. Pitts was inactive last week.
  • Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) are both expected to play versus the Saints, according to Rapoport. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) will workout pre-game to determine whether he's ready to return, but there is optimism for his availability, per Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (foot) are all expected to play versus the Panthers after being initially listed as questionable, per Rapoport, per sources.
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play versus the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus the Browns, while running back Damien Harris (hamstring) will complete his pre-game workout before determining his status, though it's looking unlikely, per Rapoport.

