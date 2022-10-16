Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for their game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin suffered during last week's win over the Panthers and missed two practices this week, only participating in a limited capacity in Friday's session.

But despite being listed as questionable on the injury report and coach Kyle Shanahan saying as recently as Friday that Bosa could be ready to play, the defense will have to do without him versus Atlanta.

San Francisco's defense is currently the No. 1 unit in the NFL with 21 team sacks, and Bosa has accounted for six of those takedowns, tied for the league-lead through five weeks.

In addition to the absence of Bosa, the San Francisco defense will also have to contend with a few more missing starters, as defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) have all been ruled out as well.