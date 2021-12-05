Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins expected to play against Bears

Optimism remains for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to play against the Chicago Bears, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could return as well, if all goes well in warmups, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Murray injured his ankle in a Week 8 loss to Green Bay. In eight games this season, the third-year QB out of Oklahoma has passed for 2,276 yards (285 ypg) with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Battling a hamstring injury, Hopkins has just 486 receiving yards in eight games but has caught seven touchdown passes.
The Cardinals (9-2) take on the Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 13 games:
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham, slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play and should be a bigger part of the offense, a source tells Rapoport. As for running back Darrell Henderson (thigh), he is hopeful to play even if he may not have a full workload.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (calf), both of whom are listed as questionable, are expected to play against Washington barring a setback, per Rapoport.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed practice Friday with an illness, was at the Saturday walk-through and should play against the Denver Broncos, according to Rapoport.
- Houston Texans running back David Johnson (illness, thigh) is not expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reports.
- The Broncos are getting their offensive line back, as tackles Garett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle) are both expected to play against the Chiefs despite being listed as questionable, sources tell Rapoport.
- Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is still listed as questionable, but is getting healthier and is expected to play, per Rapoport.