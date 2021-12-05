Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins expected to play against Bears

Optimism remains for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to play against the Chicago Bears, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could return as well, if all goes well in warmups, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Murray injured his ankle in a Week 8 loss to Green Bay. In eight games this season, the third-year QB out of Oklahoma has passed for 2,276 yards (285 ypg) with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Battling a hamstring injury, Hopkins has just 486 receiving yards in eight games but has caught seven touchdown passes.

The Cardinals (9-2) take on the Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 13 games: