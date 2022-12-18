Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Both Boyd and Higgins entered the weekend with questionable designations after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and participating in full to end the week on Friday.
Higgins exited Cincinnati's Week 14 game against the Browns after one snap due to his hamstring, while Boyd lasted just two plays before sustaining a dislocated finger that caused bone to break through the skin.
The two have combined for 105 receptions, 1,516 yards and nine TDs in 2022.
Joe Burrow persevered to earn his first career victory over Cleveland despite missing two components of his three-headed receiving monster for nearly the entirety of the game. He'll be happy to have both back in the fold facing Tampa Bay, as will Ja'Marr Chase, who has had 17 catches for 216 yards and a score in two games since his return from injured reserve.
The three wideouts should keep the Bucs defense honest as the Bengals look to tighten their grip on the AFC North following Baltimore's loss on Saturday.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against Houston, Rapoport reported, per a source. Toney has not played since Week 11 due to the injury.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) is expected to play Sunday against New England, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has a "good chance" to play against Las Vegas but his status will be determined by a pregame workout, Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to play, per Rapoport.