Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Both Boyd and Higgins entered the weekend with questionable designations after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and participating in full to end the week on Friday.

Higgins exited Cincinnati's Week 14 game against the Browns after one snap due to his hamstring, while Boyd lasted just two plays before sustaining a dislocated finger that caused bone to break through the skin.

The two have combined for 105 receptions, 1,516 yards and nine TDs in 2022.

Joe Burrow persevered to earn his first career victory over Cleveland despite missing two components of his three-headed receiving monster for nearly the entirety of the game. He'll be happy to have both back in the fold facing Tampa Bay, as will Ja'Marr Chase, who has had 17 catches for 216 yards and a score in two games since his return from injured reserve.

The three wideouts should keep the Bucs defense honest as the Bengals look to tighten their grip on the AFC North following Baltimore's loss on Saturday.