Bengals WR Tyler Boyd 'in shock' after dislocating finger, hopes to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a gruesome dislocated finger on the second snap of Sunday's win over Cleveland that saw the bone break through the skin.

"I kind of went in shock," Boyd said after Thursday's practice, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn't really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys."

Boyd couldn't return Sunday but hopes to be on the field in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's got in limited practices this week and believes he can play with a good tape job and pain medication.

"At the end of the day, I can play," Boyd said. "I can move my legs. I can make it work."

One of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Boyd has 45 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Ja'Marr Chase continues to gobble up targets (averaging 91.2 yards per game), but with Boyd and Tee Higgins (hamstring) each dealing with injuries, Cincy has leaned on Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor to fill the void.