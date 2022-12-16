Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd 'in shock' after dislocating finger, hopes to play vs. Buccaneers

Published: Dec 16, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a gruesome dislocated finger on the second snap of Sunday's win over Cleveland that saw the bone break through the skin.

"I kind of went in shock," Boyd said after Thursday's practice, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn't really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys."

Boyd couldn't return Sunday but hopes to be on the field in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's got in limited practices this week and believes he can play with a good tape job and pain medication.

"At the end of the day, I can play," Boyd said. "I can move my legs. I can make it work."

One of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Boyd has 45 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Ja'Marr Chase continues to gobble up targets (averaging 91.2 yards per game), but with Boyd and Tee Higgins (hamstring) each dealing with injuries, Cincy has leaned on Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor to fill the void.

The hope is both Boyd and Higgins can play through injuries Sunday in Tampa as the Bengals seek to solidify their playoff standing and potentially leapfrog into the top spot in the AFC North if the Ravens stumble in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions

Jets quarterback Mike White has not been cleared for contact by team doctors and was has been ruled out for Week 15, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley concedes recent struggles, aims to make plays 'when it matters most'

Ahead of Sunday night's rematch against Washington, Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he has to get back to making plays if New York wants to see the postseason.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields approaching 1,000-yard rushing mark in Week 15

Entering Week 15, Bears QB Justin Fields sits 95 yards shy of becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'not done' after fourth loss in five games

Seattle Seahawk head coach Pete Carroll says the team's playoff chances are "not done" after their fourth loss in five games.

news

DE Nick Bosa leads 49ers' dominant defense, spearheads NFC West title

San Francisco 49ers' defense led the team to it's first NFC West title since the 2019 season in Thursday's win over the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had.'

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks

QB Brock Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE