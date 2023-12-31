Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase should have a chance to back up his trash talk this week.
The two-time Pro Bowler is likely to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing one game with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Chase, who logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday and participated in the team's Saturday walkthrough, per Rapoport, had plenty to say in advance of his team's matchup with Kansas City.
He claimed on Thursday that "nothing" stood out to him about the Chiefs' secondary, claiming the unit doubles everyone since it can't cover one on one.
Chase did, however, offer praise for one K.C. defender -- cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who did not practice all week due to a calf injury but improved dramatically in the last day and is considered a game-time decision, Rapoport reported.
The last time these two teams faced, it was in the AFC Championship, where Chase recorded six catches for 75 yards in a Cincy defeat.
This time around, the Chiefs are a win away from yet another AFC West crown, while the Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives with a 24% chance to extend their season as the conference's current No. 9 seed.
Cincinnati (8-7) and Kansas City (9-6) kick off with those stakes at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (illness) is feeling better and expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (illness) is expected to play, while WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) is not expected to go Sunday against the Chargers, Rapoport reported.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) cleared protocol this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Rapoport reported.
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) is playing Sunday against the Packers, Rapoport reported.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) is set to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (back) are both in a good place to play Sunday against the Steelers, Rapoport reported.