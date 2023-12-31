Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase should have a chance to back up his trash talk this week.

The two-time Pro Bowler is likely to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing one game with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Chase, who logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday and participated in the team's Saturday walkthrough, per Rapoport, had plenty to say in advance of his team's matchup with Kansas City.

He claimed on Thursday that "nothing" stood out to him about the Chiefs' secondary, claiming the unit doubles everyone since it can't cover one on one.

Chase did, however, offer praise for one K.C. defender -- cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who did not practice all week due to a calf injury but improved dramatically in the last day and is considered a game-time decision, Rapoport reported.

The last time these two teams faced, it was in the AFC Championship, where Chase recorded six catches for 75 yards in a Cincy defeat.

This time around, the Chiefs are a win away from yet another AFC West crown, while the Bengals are fighting for their playoff lives with a 24% chance to extend their season as the conference's current No. 9 seed.