Injuries: Redskins activate Derrius Guice (knee) off IR

Published: Nov 07, 2019 at 01:37 AM
Kevin Patra

Derrius Guice will be back in action following the Washington Redskins' bye week.

The team announced Thursday they've activated the second-year running back off injured reserve.

The 22-year-old tailback has been on the shelf since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Guice suffered the injury after earning 18 yards on 10 carries in the opening-week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The RB subsequently landed on IR.

Guice is eligible to play Week 11 against the New York Jets.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to an ACL tear, the Redskins hope to finally have the young running back on the field for more than 22 plays this time.

With interim coach Bill Callahan taking a ground-first, ground-second, and ground-as-much-as-we-can-pound approach to offense, Guice could see a significant role alongside Adrian Peterson as Washington tries to take as much off rookie Dwayne Haskins' plate as possible.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung suffered a groin injury against the Raiders.

The Chargers have announced the following inactives for Thursday Night Football: QB Easton Stick, WR Geremy Davis, RB Justin Jackson, S Roderic Teamer, OT Sam Tevi, DT Cortez Broughton and DT Justin Jones.

The Oakland Raiders have announced the following inactives for 'TNF': WR Keelan Doss, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, QB DeShone Kizer, C Erik Magnuson, DE Josh Mauro, CB Keisean Nixon and T Brandon Parker. Starting offensive linemen Trent Brown and Rodney Hudson are active.

The Raiders placed defensive end Arden Key on injured reserve and promoted linebacker Quentin Poling to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game.

»New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee/ankle) was limited at practice. Bell sat out of Wednesday's session.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday.

»Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in Thursday's practice. Cooper had an MRI on his knee Wednesday and met with a doctor today. Cooper told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he didn't pay much attention to the MRI results and all he cared about was that it was manageable. He will practice tomorrow and hopes to play Sunday, Slater added.

Tackle La'el Collins (knee), guard Zack Martin (back/ankle), tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) were all limited in practice.

»New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters he expects RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) to play Sunday against the Falcons. The combination of the knee and ankle injuries have kept him out in Weeks 7 and 8.

»Los Angeles Rams LB Clay Matthews (broken jaw) and RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) were full participants in practice. Receiver Brandin Cooks (concussion) didn't participate.

»Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) and C Ramon Foster (concussion) didn't practice after being limited on Wednesday.

»Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (ankle) said he's "definitely playing" against the Buccaneers. Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted this week that the team won't overwork Johnson in his return.

»Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited at practice, but Ron Rivera did not express concern for CMC's status for Sunday's vs. the Packers. Defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (knee) also was limited, while cornerback James Bradberry (groin) missed his second straight practice.

»Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday's practice due to illness, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson is expected to be fine for this weekend's game vs. the Bengals.

Safety Earl Thomas (not injury-related/knee), G Marshal Yanda (illness) and T Ronnie Stanley (knee) were all limited practice participants.

»New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard (concussion) was present at practice.

»San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice. He's having knee and ankle issues. He has not been ruled out for Monday.

»Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Thielen was also held out of Wednesday's practice.

»Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) and C Ryan Kelly (burner) were both limited in practice Thursday. Receivers T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) did not participate.

»Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) was limited again in practice.

»Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon (ankle) was limited in his first practice with the club. Tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee) did not participate.

