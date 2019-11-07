Saints RB Alvin Kamara expected to play vs. Falcons

Alvin Kamara's nearly month-long absence is coming to an end.

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Thursday he expects Kamara (knee/ankle) to play Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Kamara has been out of commission due to a combination of ankle and knee injuries suffered on the practice field and during a game. It was in the latter contest that Kamara suffered the knee injury.

The combination of the two have kept him out in Weeks 7 and 8, and the bye week came at the right time for the running back in Week 9.

Fortunately for the Saints, Latavius Murray has done a nice job handling the added workload out of the backfield, averaging 4.6 yards per carry in New Orleans' last two games. The Saints also benefitted from welcoming back quarterback Drew Brees a week after Kamara missed his first game.

Make no mistake, though: The 7-1 Saints would much rather have Kamara available than not. The two-time Pro Bowl runner brings a rare, dangerous element to New Orleans' entire offense, and when paired with Brees, makes for a nightmarish week of preparation and execution for most NFL teams.

With Kamara now benefitting from three weeks of rest and returning healthy, the Saints' ceiling is only heightened.